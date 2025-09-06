The Texas Longhorns fell to No. 7 after suffering a 14-17 Week 1 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. That contest was an ugly one for Arch Manning and the program, as the Longhorns seemingly hope to get back in the win column in Week 2 against San Jose State. In an attempt to do so, Manning made a big play to give his team its first score of the game.

Manning, who is 21 years old, connected with Parker Livingstone on an 83-yard touchdown pass. The Texas quarterback hit Livingstone on a 21-yard pass, and the redshirt freshman wide receiver did the rest of the work and took it to the house.

Texas has 2 Passing TDs on the season so far Both of those are to WR Parker Livingstone 83 Yards to the House 🤘 pic.twitter.com/K8gZIia3mH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Ideally, we see more plays like this from Arch Manning and the Longhorns. The offense looked a bit stagnant in the first game of the season. However, Ohio State does have one of the best defenses in the nation. Most quarterbacks would likely struggle in that type of environment against the Buckeyes.

Either way, it's good to see Manning make a big play like this one. Expectations are incredibly high, as he entered this season viewed as one of the Heisman favorites. Saturday's contest is just the 14th game in his collegiate career. Before the 2025-26 campaign, Arch Manning made sporadic appearances for the Longhorns. Despite having 13 games under his belt before the San Jose State game, this is only Manning's fourth career start.

We should expect to see him improve as the season progresses. His lack of experience has shown so far this year, but if the potential is there, Arch Manning should be able to figure it out.