After another shaky performance, Arch Manning critics grow louder despite the Texas football team's win. Questions about the young quarterback's ability to command the Longhorns' offense are only intensifying. His outing against UTEP, despite Texas winning 27-10, once again left fans and media raising eyebrows at whether he is truly ready to handle the pressure of leading a top-10 program.

”For the most part, it's all mental.” That was Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian's view on Arch Manning's issues in the win over UTEP. Sarkisian stressed that Manning must learn to quickly recalibrate and focus on the next snap after making mistakes.

The comments, posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Evan Vieth of Insider Texas, added weight to the discussion surrounding Manning's early-season struggles. Sarkisian's assessment suggests that the physical tools are there, but the mindset remains a work in progress.

The numbers speak for themselves. Manning finished the matchup with only 114 passing yards, completing just 11 of 25 throws for a 44% completion rate. He added a single touchdown through the air but also tossed an interception.

Article Continues Below

On the ground, he managed to somewhat balance things out, rushing for 51 yards and two scores. Even so, the inconsistency through the air overshadowed his rushing impact, fueling the critics' voices that had already been growing louder after a string of disappointing stats.

The concert isn't simply about one game. Manning's first three appearances this season have produced 579 passing yards and six touchdowns, but with a modest 55.2% completion percentage. Sarkisian appears unwilling to panic, choosing instead to frame his quarterback's growth as part of a longer process.

Beyond Manning's struggles, Sarkisian also weighed in on another significant development in college football. He voiced support for the new transfer portal window, which will shift to a single 10-day period beginning January 2, 2026. According to On3 Sports, Sarkisian thinks that the change makes the process ”better” for both schools and athletes, offering more stability and clarity when building rosters.

As the Longhorns prepare for Sam Houston State in Week 4, the pressure on Manning won't ease. Sarkisian's belief in his quarterback remains firm, but only consistent play will quiet the growing noise around one of college football's most scrutinized young players.