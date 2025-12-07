The Baltimore Ravens are down 17-9 to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the second quarter. Despite it being a close game, it's been a poor outing overall for quarterback Lamar Jackson. His struggles in the passing game have fans wondering what's going on with him after he threw an ugly interception.

Jackson, who is 28 years old, tried to lob a pass to either tight end Mark Andrews or running back Rasheen Ali. However, he didn't put enough air under it, and Steelers' cornerback James Pierre, who happens to be Jackson's cousin, intercepted the ball.

Lamar picked off by his cousin James Pierre. pic.twitter.com/UJkis61YWk — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ravens fans and football lovers alike simply can't believe the level of play Lamar Jackson has been displaying in recent weeks. In his last three and a half games, the former two-time MVP Award winner has thrown zero touchdown passes and four interceptions. Many individuals are mind-blown by his play, while others make some jokes.

“Lamar Jackson's fall off needs to be a 30 for 30. Unreal how he's now a glorified Justin Fields,” said one user.

Lamar Jackson when he lost his 99 speed pic.twitter.com/GZuacqeD9e — Jackie Daytona (@swaggerjack) December 7, 2025

One fan pleaded, “Maybe if we give Lamar Jackson an offensive line that doesn’t threaten his life every drive, he wouldn’t have to make those decisions.”

Ravens fans: “Let’s score here” Lamar Jackson : pic.twitter.com/wbGcJsXZVN — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) December 7, 2025

“My goat is washed, I fear,” said another individual.

Jackson sort of redeemed himself, though, right before halftime after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Steelers. After not finding an open man, Lamar Jackson took it himself for a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

We'll see if that score generates some momentum for the Ravens. Baltimore is trying to earn a big win over Pittsburgh in Week 14. Whichever team earns the victory will be in first place in the AFC North playoff race.