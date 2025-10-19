The Texas football program earned a gritty 16-13 overtime victory over Kentucky football. However, the night was far from smooth for the offense. Head coach Steve Sarkisian called out his unit and blamed a porous offensive line after Arch Manning struggled. From the opening drive to the final whistle, the Wildcats game revealed several weaknesses in the Longhorns’ execution.

Afterward, Sarkisian didn’t mince words. He said the line “was way too leaky” for Arch Manning and added that they need to play better upfront to protect their young quarterback. Throughout the tense matchup, Manning faced heavy pressure and had little time to operate. The protection breakdowns led to rushed throws and awkward pockets. In the end, even with the win secured, Texas football couldn’t mask their offensive problems.

Statistically, the numbers told the story. Against the Wildcats, the Longhorns finished with only 179 total yards and struggled across most offensive categories. Sarkisian admitted that the offense lacked rhythm and focus. He cited self-inflicted wounds like false starts, missed assignments, and poor communication. As a result, Manning never found his groove, and the Longhorns failed to control the tempo.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats refused to back down. They brought relentless pressure and disrupted Texas football's timing from the first snap. Their defense kept the contest tight and forced the Longhorns to depend heavily on their own defense and special teams. When the game reached overtime, Texas football answered. The Longhorns’ defense stood tall with a crucial goal-line stop that preserved the narrow victory against Kentucky football and kept their season on track.

Even so, Steve Sarkisian made it clear he would not change quarterbacks. He emphasized the need to build momentum from the win while cleaning up the mistakes that nearly cost them. “It’s our task and that’s our job,” he said, referring to the work still ahead.

As Texas football moves forward, all eyes shift to the offensive line. Fans and analysts are eager to see how the unit responds to Sarkisian’s challenge. The defense carried the night in Lexington, but for Arch Manning to reach his potential, his protection must rise to the occasion.