Calls for change are getting louder in Green Bay, but Matt LaFleur isn’t flinching. After a 10-7 defeat to the Eagles, the coach said he’ll “leave that for everybody else to decide,” adding that in this league you’re always coaching for everything and never get to exhale. The message landed as his offense stumbled late, and speculation about his future swelled.

Jordan Love, meanwhile, pushed back on the noise. He said his belief in LaFleur “is not wavering at all,” stressing that the responsibility to fix things is shared across players and coaches.

The quarterback acknowledged the two fruitless possessions inside the final minute and admitted the group must finish drives, but he backed the staff’s plan and process. Love also confirmed LaFleur called the fourth-and-1 shotgun inside zone that short-circuited their second-to-last series.

Green Bay liked the look versus a light box, Love explained, though Philadelphia diagnosed it pre-snap, so clearly that a defender yelled out “inside zone this way” on the broadcast, before knifing through and forcing a fumble.

Even a conversion would have been erased by an illegal formation flag. The sequence captured the night as it was. Intent and trust, undone by execution and details, all was noticed by Heavy’s postgame reporting.

Love’s stat line won’t win arguments, 20 of 36 for 176 yards, no touchdowns, two fumbles, yet the tape showed a handful of on-time throws that went unrewarded, including third- and fourth-down chances to Romeo Doubs and Bo Melton.

Christian Watson nearly tracked a deep shot on 3rd-and-20. Still, Love put the onus on himself, calling it frustrating to “let the defense down” after a strong showing that kept Philadelphia at 10 points.

The macro picture is ugly. Green Bay is 1-3 when allowing 16 or fewer this season, their most such losses since 1978, and the offense produced just 261 yards and four yards per play on Monday.

Rob Demovsky noted the Packers had one drop all year entering the game, then had two on back-to-back snaps. Josh Jacobs’ postgame plea—stop promising fixes, find answers rang true as the unit again failed to match a playoff-caliber defense.

Love’s endorsement buys calm, not time. If the calls stay predictable and the situational discipline doesn’t tighten, the conversation shifts from belief to results. Next up is a trip to the Giants, and Green Bay needs to win at any cost.