The Green Bay Packers suffered an ugly loss on Monday Night Football. Green Bay lost 10-7 against Philadelphia in a game where both offenses were constantly stuck in the mud. The Packers understand that their performance on Monday was not up to their usual standard.

Packers QB Jordan Love apologized for the team's poor offensive performance after Monday's loss.

“Feels like as an offense we’re letting the defense down,” Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Green Bay had 261 total yards of offense, which was similar to Philadelphia's 294 yards. Love had a decent day at the office, going 20-of-36 for 176 passing yards. He also added five carries for 28 rushing yards.

But turnovers were a problem for the Packers on offense. Green Bay lost two fumbles, which helped turn the tide of the game against them.

“We're just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot right now, getting in a funk of having some good plays and then not building off them properly and having a play that might hurt the drive and we can't overcome it,” Love said.

Green Bay's offense will be under the microscope moving forward.

Matt LaFleur takes accountability for Packers' ugly loss

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur took full accountability for Green Bay's subpar performance.

“Ultimately, we have to do a much better job, and it always starts with myself,” LaFleur declared after the game.

He praised Green Bay's defense for playing incredibly well, holding Philadelphia to just 10 points.

“We knew it was going to be a four-quarter fistfight,” LaFleur said. “I thought our defense was outstanding, and unfortunately, just too many mistakes offensively to overcome it.”

The Packers will be under a lot of pressure to get back on track next week. Especially now that rumors about LaFleur's job security are beginning to bubble up.

Ultimately, the Packers are still in control of their own destiny at 5-3-1. But they'll have to start stacking wins to keep up with the Lions and Bears, both at 6-3 heading into Week 11.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 11 matchup against the Giants.