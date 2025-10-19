Texas football needed a fifth quarter to escape Lexington. Kentucky gave the Longhorns all it can handle, but the visitors escaped 16-13 on Saturday in overtime.

The OT win came down to the foot of Mason Shipley, who created euphoric vibes on the Texas sidelines.

What a moment for @MasonShipley1 🤘 pic.twitter.com/hIbcamn8UL — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Texas avoided what could've been a disastrous third loss of the regular season. Its College Football Playoff hopes already looked bleak following the stunning loss to Florida. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning have earned their share of fierce criticism.

But fans went bonkers in watching Texas hold off UK in Southeastern Conference play with multiple online reactions.

Reactions mixed for Texas win over Kentucky

The internet world saw a mix of praise but critics — with this fan representing the latter.

“Shouldn’t post about a ‘win’ like this. Worst Texas football performance since they lost to Kansas,” the fan posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One more fan requested Manning be replaced moving forward.

“Why was our offense better and more inventive against Ohio State? The number one team in the country? Time to put in the back-up QB,” that fan stated.

A final fan called out the offense as “pathetic,” yet gladly accepted the win.

Manning got predicted to settle for 215 yards, three touchdowns and throw no interceptions ahead of the game. He struggled with hitting 12-of-27 passes for 132 yards and tossed no aerial scores.

The rest of the offense looked anemic on the evening — with Quintrevion Wisner hitting just 37 yards on 12 carries. De'Andre Moore Jr. led the way with three catches for 37 yards.

The Longhorns defense bailed out the offense featuring a stout pass rush (five sacks) and picking off Cutter Boley once. Colin Simmons led Texas with three sacks.

Texas remains ranked but handed its fans mixed emotions about the win.