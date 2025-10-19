Arizona State Sun Devils defeated No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders by a surprising 26-22 score on Saturday night, and head coach Kenny Dillingham was too emotional to finish his postgame interview.​

“Coach, what does it say about this team? You told them to run to the smoke, and they just knocked off an unbelievable score. You're obviously emotional. What does this mean to you?”​ Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale asked Dillingham about the win.

Dillingham answered his first question with, “Unreal. Crazy.” But when Hale again asked him about what the win meant, the coach paused and shook his head. Then he ran into the crowd of fans who were celebrating.​

The Big 12's defending champions showed they're not ready to give up their crown. Quarterback Sam Leavitt is back healthy after suffering a foot injury and missing last week's 42-10 loss at Utah. But this time, Arizona State looked like a completely different team.​

Leavitt finished 28-of-47 passing for 319 yards and a touchdown, breaking down Texas Tech's strong defense throughout the game. The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore connected with star receiver Jordyn Tyson for a two-yard touchdown to help build a 19-7 lead.​

Texas Tech played without its injured starting quarterback, Behren Morton. However, backup Will Hammond helped the team come back. The Red Raiders scored two late touchdowns to take a stunning 22-19 lead with just over two minutes remaining.​

Article Continues Below

That's when Leavitt took over. He led the Sun Devils on a crucial drive, converting a fourth-and-2 at midfield with a 33-yard strike to Tyson. After a pass interference penalty gave them the ball at the one-yard line, running back Raleek Brown punched it in with 34 seconds left for the game-winning score.​

Kicker Jesus Gomez drilled four field goals to help Arizona State improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech fell to 6-1 after entering the game unbeaten.​

Fans immediately stormed the field to celebrate ASU's 16th win over a Top-10 opponent in program history.​