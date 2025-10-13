The Big 12 witnessed Texas Tech grab the top of the standings one week ago. Now the Red Raiders and BYU remain the conference's only unbeatens, whereas Iowa State continues to slide following Colorado's upset Saturday.

1. Texas Tech (-)

Air Raid became ground raid through Cameron Dickey — who powered an astonishing 263 rushing yards in the rout of Kansas. Quarterback Behren Morton also won't miss a lot of action with his leg injury.

2. BYU (-)

Bear Bachmeier turned to his legs late in sealing the thrilling overtime win over Arizona. LJ Martin added 162 yards on the ground while Parker Kingston tallied 117 receiving yards.

3. Utah (+4)

The Utes take the biggest jump here by beating previous No. 3 Arizona State. Utah shut down ASU's air attack by allowing just 124 yards.

4. Cincinnati (-)

The Bearcats are rolling after their disappointing week one loss. But struggled with Central Florida quarterback Cam Fancher in allowing 330 total yards to him. Cincy will need to tighten the defense up for the rest of the conference slate to make a run at their first Big 12 title.

5. Houston (+3)

The Cougars struggled early against downtrodden Oklahoma State in leading only 10-7 after the first quarter. But blew the game open behind Connor Weigman's 306 passing yards.

6. Arizona State (-3)

The Sun Devils have become Jekyll and Hyde. Their offense became non-existent in Salt Lake City in taking their second loss of the year. Now ASU gets Texas Tech in Tempe.

7. TCU (-1)

The Horned Frogs took a bad loss to a struggling Kansas State team. Though it can pass as something less worse than the No. 8.

8. Iowa State (-3)

The Cyclones have gone from No. 1 to fading out the top 10 — this time losing to previous No. 13 Colorado. Head coach Matt Campbell is now hearing his name linked to the Penn State opening.

9. Baylor (+1)

Bears took a week off after surviving the shootout win over KSU. Now get the in-state Texas battle with TCU Saturday.

10. Arizona (-1)

Saturday presented a huge statement opportunity for Brent Brennan and the Wildcats. BYU escaped, though, which proves Arizona is still a work in progress with becoming an elite force in the Big 12.

11. Kansas (-)

The 4-3 Jayhawks look great when Jalon Daniels is on his game, then look dismal when defenses bottle the dual-threat QB. The Sunflower Showdown is next.

12. Colorado (+1)

Maybe Deion Sanders still has a bowl team here post Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders after toppling a previously ranked Iowa State team. Kaidon Salter and Omarion Miller provided some epic theatrics in the upset. Joseph Williams also went off with eight catches for 128 yards.

13. Kansas State (+2)

Wildcats are quietly surging in taking two of their last three wins. Avery Johnson matched the number of touchdowns Josh Hoover had (three), except the TCU QB suffered more picks at two.

14. UCF (-2)

The Scott Frost era 2.0 started with promise, but is now hitting a thud with three straight losses. Knights have a chance to get back on track in facing one of the conference's lowest ranked teams.

15. West Virginia (-1)

Frost isn't the only one having a rigid homecoming. Rich Rodriguez is another who's lost three in a row.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

Maybe James Franklin is worth a phone call now. The Cowboys would face serious competition for him, though.