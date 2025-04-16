Colorado football coined “We ain't hard to find” in the era of Deion Sanders. That motto became popular in the college football transfer portal.

The portal is filling up once again with intriguing talent available. That means it's poaching season for “Coach Prime” and company.

However, CU fans won't expect Nico Iamaleava coming soon. The Tennessee quarterback is expected to land at UCLA, with Colin Cowherd revealing that destination Wednesday. The College Football Playoff QB rose as the most high-profile transfer available.

Colorado, though, can still skim through whoever has entered. And there's some other intriguing names who fill a need in Boulder. Including one electric running back who placed his entry on Wednesday. Here are three spring transfer portal targets for Sanders and Colorado. Beginning with a now former Atlantic Coast Conference running back.

Colorado can pursue Javian Thomas of Cal

Jaydn Ott is the marquee departure out of Berkeley, who has since landed at Oklahoma. But, Thomas is a speed back who draws his own intrigue.

“Jet” averaged 6.3 yards per carry for the Golden Bears. He rushed for seven touchdowns while forming a tandem with Ott. Thomas also delivered 169 rushing yards against San Diego State — while also scoring on North Carolina State, No. 22 Pittsburgh, and Auburn.

Thomas came to Cal as a prized Bay Area addition. He delivered a decorated career at nearby McClymonds High in Oakland.

Colorado is in need of RB help. Especially with NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk now leading that group. Faulk could fawn over Thomas' cutting ability and speed — reminiscent of Faulk's own RB game. Thomas hands Faulk needed experience in the backfield room.

Colorado can add 1 more RB from familiar school of Deion Sanders

The Buffaloes shouldn't limit themselves to just Thomas in the portal. Another ACC RB entered — who's from a school “Coach Prime” knows well.

Jaylan Knighton of SMU is another entry, with Pete Nakos of On3 confirming his departure Wednesday. Knighton hails from a school where Sanders' oldest son Deion Jr. attended.

Knighton is an even more intriguing CFB free agent. He scored seven touchdowns in his SMU debut of 2023 before eventually losing way to Brashard Smith. But Knighton also delivered eight touchdowns in 2021 while with Miami. He even added three receiving touchdowns that season in Coral Gables.

Knighton brings valuable experience to Boulder if brought over. Colorado didn't produce much of a running attack in the first two seasons of “Coach Prime.” Largely due to the offense running through Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and Travis Hunter as the first wide receiving option. The head coach needs to install balance on offense, including adding new depth in the backfield. Knighton is a perfect seasoned veteran who can add versatility to this unit.

Colorado needs CB help

With Hunter gone, CU needs someone to step in and assist the cornerback room. Sanders' best bet is adding one more portal talent here.

Isaiah Johnson of Marshall rises as one of the best available. Johnson entered Wednesday and comes with past Power Four experience.

Before Marshall, Johnson lined up at Arizona State — where he played in 2023. The 6-foot-2 CB was a high-profile recruit out of St. Bernard High in Playa Del Rey, California.

Sanders and CU look like the perfect place to finally maximize his potential. Colorado, again, offers plenty of room for him to come over.