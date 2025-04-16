Nico Iamaleava has a college football transfer portal home lined up, according to Colin Cowherd. The longtime radio host made the bold claim the Tennessee football quarterback is California bound.

The Fox Sports radio host posted on X where Iamaleava is heading, following his high-profile NIL situation with Tennessee.

“I am told — moments ago — Nico Iamaleava is going to UCLA,” Cowherd began.

Cowherd added that Iamaleava's family denies money and NIL is sparking the QB's decision to leave.

“It's about the Vols offense,” Cowherd added.

The host of “The Herd” is implying Iamaleava clashed with Josh Heupel and how he ran the Vols offense. Cowherd isn't the only one linking UCLA and Iamaleava together. Pete Nakos of On3 reported the Bruins offered the now former Vols QB less that $4 million in NIL money.

Did Nico Iamaleava struggle at Tennessee?

The 20-year-old rose to QB1 in the 2024 season. He flashed lots of potential in Knoxville.

Iamaleava racked up 2,616 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He tossed four touchdowns in back-to-back games against UTEP and Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt.

But he struggled in key big contests for the College Football Playoff qualifier. No. 24 North Carolina State picked him off twice despite throwing two touchdowns in the 51-10 Vols rout. He produced one 300-yard game.

Ohio State neutralized him during its CFP contest. The eventual national champions bottled him to 104 passing yards. OSU also sacked Iamaleava four times in the 42-17 rout of the Vols. Iamaleava settled on turning to his mobility in Columbus. But he finished with 47 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Iamaleava endured eight games of receiving 2-5 sacks. He still led Tennessee to one of the 12 spots in the first-ever postseason tournament. Iamaleava helped turn the Vols back into a national title contender by appearing in the new playoff format. They joined Texas and Georgia as the SEC representatives chasing a national title.

But now, Iamaleava and UT are embroiled in a high-profile NIL case and portal departure.