The New York Giants continue to impress in the 2025 NFL Draft. To begin Day Three with a bang, the Giants added to their backfield by taking Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo with the No. 105 pick in the fourth round.

General manager Joe Schoen began Day Three with four picks in the final four rounds of the draft. New York opted to add backfield depth with the third selection of the fourth round by taking Skattebo off the board. As Giants legend Victor Cruz announced the pick, the 23-year-old broke down in tears, celebrating at home with his family.

THE MOMENT: Cam Skattebo breaks down in tears as he gets drafted by the New York Giants.@FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/wQEkHzShQa — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) April 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Skattebo ended his college career with 1,711 rushing yards in 2024, the second most in the FBS behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. He added 605 receiving yards, becoming the first player since Christian McCaffrey to record at least 1,500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in a single season. His dominant senior season made him a first-team All-American and a fifth-place finish in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting as he carried Arizona State to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

Skattebo was the eighth running back taken. Jeanty led the way as the No. 6 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, followed by Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, R.J. Harvey, Kaleb Johnson and Bhayshul Tuten.

Cam Skattebo to pair with Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Giants' backfield

Once he officially joins the Giants, Skattebo will form an interesting one-two duo with Tyrone Tracy Jr. New York still has veterans Devin Singletary and Eric Gray on the roster, but Skattebo figures to immediately compete for carries in the backfield.

Tracy, the team's 2024 fifth-round pick, is coming off an impressive rookie showing, putting up 839 rushing yards on 4.4 yards per carry in just 12 starts. Though Singletary began the 2024 season as the starter, he was quickly supplanted by the quicker, more efficient Tracy, who only converted from receiver to running back in his final year at Purdue.

As good as Tracy looked as a rookie, his frame still lacks the ability to be a thudding, in-between-the-tackles runner. Singletary filled that role by default in 2024, but Skattebo can immediately be that guy in 2025. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, Skattebo was one of the most physical runners in the FBS. He averaged 3.8 yards after contact as a senior with Arizona State and racked up over 2,338 yards after contact in his college football career, per the Giants website.