Tulane football will aim to go 2-0 with a heavy heart. With the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina on the Green Wave's minds.

The American Athletic Conference power will be donning special replica jerseys for the South Alabama matchup. Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed the Green Wave's look on Wednesday.

“The NIL Store and Tulane have released a replica white 2005 NIL jersey commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The NIL Store will be donating a portion of all proceeds to the American Red Cross of Louisiana,” Nakos posted on X.

The NIL Store and Tulane have released a replica white 2005 NIL jersey commemorating the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The NIL Store will be donating a portion of all proceeds to the American Red Cross of Louisiana pic.twitter.com/wRvmr0p4t0 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's also the same uniforms the Green Wave wore in the aftermath of Katrina. The hurricane remains one of the more destructive storms in American history. Plus left a destructive imprint at Tulane.

Impact of Hurricane Katrina on Tulane football

The powerful storm ripped through New Orleans 20 years ago. Tulane was among the harder hit areas during and after the storm.

The private academic university suffered approximately $650 million in damages. The campus even got left underwater after the levees broke — closing the entire fall 2005 semester.

Green Wave football kept their season going that year, though. Tulane settled for a 2-9 season — beating SMU and Southeastern Louisiana in September before losing its next eight games.

Tulane went seven straight seasons delivering sub .500 campaigns before the arrival of Curtis Johnson. He took a 7-6 Tulane team to the New Orleans Bowl in 2013.

Willie Fritz eventually turned Tulane into a power and regular player for the AAC conference title. Fritz spent eight seasons in the Bayou including winning 23 games his final two seasons.

Jon Sumrall opened his second season with the Wave by beating Northwestern 23-3. But that came with pregame controversy involving Tulane's white jersey decision. The Green Wave originally wanted to wear white and Northwestern going with its purple look. Which Northwestern denied.

But Tulane is now in control of the Group of 5 race by beating Northwestern. Plus joined fellow AAC competitor South Florida in claiming big Labor Day weekend wins.