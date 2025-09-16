The Big 12 looks deep again in 2025, with multiple programs capable of fighting their way to Dallas for the title game. For UCF, however, the road back to contention will take time.

Scott Frost's second stint leading the Knights comes with questions on offense after the departures of KJ Jefferson and RJ Harvey. A three-way quarterback competition looms between returner Jacurri Brown and transfers Cam Fancher and Tayven Jackson.

On defense, returning pass rushers Malachi Lawrence and Nyjalik Kelly stand out as potential difference-makers. The Knights may not be favorites now, but their talent gives Frost a foundation to work with as he tries to recapture the program's former spark.

That foundation will be put to the test this weekend against North Carolina, but it's not the game plan that has UCF football team fans fired up. According to Brobible, Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick mistakenly referred to the Knights as ”Central” while previewing the matchup.

What may have seemed like a harmless slip instead struck a nerve, as UCF has long emphasized its proper branding. The school's name has gone through several evolutions, from the ”Knights of Pegasus” to the ”Golden Knights,” before finally settling on simply ”Knights.” For supporters, calling them ”Central” is a relic of the past and a sign of disrespect they won't let slide.

Social media reactions made clear how seriously the fanbase takes the issue. ”We haven't been called that since his girlfriend was born,” one fan wrote.

Another added, ”Yeah, they're getting dragged through the mud on Saturday.” Whether tongue-in-cheek or not, the sentiment is clear: UCF intends to use the gaffe as bulletin board material heading into Week 3.

Belichick, meanwhile, has his Tar Heels looking sharper each week. After a dominant 41-6 win over Richmond, he praised UNC's defense for its improved communication and physicality.

For all the noise around his comments, the veteran coach knows UCF presents a tougher challenge. If his team builds on its defensive showing, the Knights may need more than branding pride to escape with a victory.