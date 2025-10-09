UCLA football has not played its best this season, but they do have some things to be excited about. One of those things is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who may have played his best game in the team's first win of the season against Penn State. Iamaleava finished the game with 166 passing yards and two touchdowns, and it was one pass that caught the eyes of many, including Urban Meyer.

Iamaleava had a deep pass to wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer, and during a film review on the quarterback, Meyer had high praise for him.

“This might be the best throw of 2025. This is as good as a throw you can make,” Meyer said.

"This might be the best throw of 2025." 🎯@CoachUrbanMeyer spotlights his favorite Nico Iamaleava plays from @UCLAFootball's win over Penn State pic.twitter.com/2nZtrtoWHS — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

His performance against Penn State helped him win the Associated Press National Player of the Week. He was also named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, was put on the Davey O'Brien Award's Great 8 list, and Manning Award “Stars of the Week” list for Week 6.

It had been a rough start for UCLA, and that led to DeShaun Foster being fired. Iamaleava was asked after the firing how he and the team had been handling it, and it sounds like it may have made him more of a leader.

“I think Coach Skip [Interim head coach Tim Skipper] coming in and relaying the message to us about what we got to do for Coach Fos [DeShaun Foster] has been great, and I think the whole team has really heard the message… Since I first got here, Coach Tino [Sunseri] and Coach Fos pushed me to take that leadership role and be more vocal with the guys. I think that's continuing to take over with the team now,” Iamaleava said.

With their first win now under their belt, maybe that momentum can help them throughout the rest of the season, and it starts against Michigan State.