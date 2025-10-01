UCLA football remains in a state of desperation, as it scrambles to find a solution to what has been an abysmal 2025 campaign. Two weeks after firing head coach DeShaun Foster, the program is now dismissing offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Bruins tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel will assume play-calling duties moving forward.

This team is gasping for air, hopeful that a different leadership voice on offense can spark life in Los Angeles. Sunseri's exit comes three days after UCLA fell to 0-4 in a 17-14 road loss versus Northwestern. The defense did its part to will the Bruins to victory, but putting points on the board remains a huge concern. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and company were unable to find their footing under Sunseri, scoring 20-plus points just once in the last month.

UCLA ranks last in the Big Ten Conference in points per game (14.3) and total yards per game (321.3). Problems could certainly continue, but making an adjustment to the coaching staff is also practical under the circumstances. Sunseri, who served as a Co-OC and the QBs coach for the breakout Indiana Hoosiers last season, is on the open market after just four games with the Bruins.

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for UCLA football?

UCLA will trust interim head coach Tim Skipper to help steady this severely damaged vessel, or at least prevent a full-blown catastrophe (if it is not already too late). An upcoming home matchup versus No. 7 Penn State is not an ideal way to break in de facto offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel. Though, perhaps another negative headline will light a fire under the players. People have lost their jobs, and teams usually take such circumstances quite seriously.

The microscope is fixed on Iamaleava more than anyone else right now, following the former five-star recruit's decision to leave Tennessee amid NIL disputes and head out West in the spring. He has 788 passing yards, five total touchdowns and three interceptions this season. Neuheisel will try to unlock the 21-year-old's potential and provide him with new confidence. If such a metamorphosis comes to fruition, UCLA football should be better positioned for success down the road.

Removing Tino Sunseri from his post is unlikely to immediately fix this team's offensive issues. The focus is now seemingly on the long term, though. Unfortunately, that may do nothing to help the loyal fans who attend or tune into Saturday's showdown with the Nittany Lions.