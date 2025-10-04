UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered Week 5 under immense pressure, but he delivered the type of performance that can rewrite narratives and reignite a program.

After a turbulent start to the season that included the firing of head coach DeShaun Foster and both coordinators, the Bruins looked lost.

Yet on Saturday, they looked reborn, led by a 6-foot-6 quarterback who finally resembled the five-star recruit fans were promised.

Iamaleava’s resurgence was on full display in the first half against No. 7 Penn State. With UCLA leading 24-7, the sophomore quarterback called his own number on a second-and-goal play and powered straight through the Nittany Lions’ defensive front for a statement touchdown.

It was a symbol of grit, confidence, and a new chapter under interim coach Tim Skipper.

According to StatMuse, Nico Iamaleava went 17-of-24 for 166 yards and two touchdowns through the air, while rushing 16 times for 128 yards and three more scores.

In doing so, he became the first UCLA quarterback to rush for 120+ yards and three touchdowns in a game since 2000.

The dual-threat display reminded fans of his high school dominance and silenced critics who questioned his decision to transfer from Tennessee to a struggling Bruins squad.

His blend of power and patience against a top-10 defense showcased the upside that made him one of the most hyped recruits in college football.

Fans and analysts flooded social media with praise. One post read, “Nico looks like a five-star again.” Another compared him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his ability to extend plays and punish defenses with his legs.

Meanwhile, Penn State supporters were left stunned. The heavily favored Nittany Lions entered as 24.5-point favorites but trailed 27-7 at halftime.

UCLA outgained them 285-92 in total yards and completely neutralized their rushing attack. “No doubt the most shocking score of college football at the half this season,” said CBS analyst Gary Danielson.

In one night, Iamaleava not only carried UCLA to an upset victory, but he also reminded the college football world that sometimes, all it takes is one breakout game to change everything.