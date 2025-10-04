UCLA football and quarterback Nico Iamaleava endured a rough four-game start in their pairing. But they roughhoused Penn State in shocking fashion during the first half Saturday.

Including watching the 6-foot-6 quarterback blow through the Nittany Lions line for one touchdown.

Facing second-and-goal, Iamaleava ended up calling his own number. He didn't fake the handoff nor pull back to locate an open receiver. He instead bulled through the PSU front line to extend the Bruins lead at 24-7.

Nico Iamaleava puts UCLA up 24-7 over No. 7 Penn State🤯 (via CBS)

Iamaleava has received hefty criticism for leaving Tennessee via the College Football Transfer Portal. Some fans and media pundits called out the QB for leaving a nationally-ranked Southeastern Conference power for a UCLA team falling apart. UCLA not only fired head coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start, but forced out the Bruins' offensive and defensive coordinator after Tim Skipper took over interim duties.

Iamaleava, however, sparked new reactions following an impressive first half.

Notable reactions for Nico Iamaleava, UCLA dominance of Penn State

The running score wasn't Iamaleava's only big highlight. He even dropped this long dime as his wide receiving target split the PSU coverage which ultimately set up the rushing score.

LAUNCHED IT DOWN THE FIELD! 🎯 Nico Iamaleava lets it rip! @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/qUS5C5gZ7U — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 4, 2025

He also converted a third-and-15 with his legs.

UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava converts a 3rd & 15 pic.twitter.com/jEzY7J6y8w — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) October 4, 2025

Iamaleava started to slowly win back some fans. Including one account that said he's looking like a five-star again on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

One fan started to compare Iamaleava's play to that of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Penn State managed to tack on two scores to cut the lead to 27-21. But Iamaleava ripped through the PSU defense again with his legs.

Nico Iamaleava running all over Penn Statepic.twitter.com/yNhrQaQtnu — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) October 4, 2025

Iamaleava gained 97 rushing yards through three quarters while adding 161 passing yards on 15-of-21 passing.