The quarterback market in the transfer portal has been heating up over the last week, and another big name hit the open market on Monday morning. After UCLA football snatched up former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava following his controversial exit from Tennessee, the Bruins' quarterback room is starting to thin out.

Joey Aguilar, who was projected to be the starter for UCLA coming into the spring, has officially entered the transfer portal according to 247 Sports.

“UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar is set to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @mzenitz,” 247 Sports reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Transferred there from App State in December and was in line to be UCLA’s starting QB before the addition of Nico Iamaleava. Threw for 6,760 yards the last two years at App.”

Aguilar was one of the most explosive and productive quarterbacks at the Group of Five level over the last few seasons, and was looking to get a shot in the Big Ten as a starter. He had an excellent year in 2023, throwing for 3,757 yards and 33 touchdowns. He slipped a little bit in 2024, but still surpassed 3,000 yards through the air with 23 scores.

Iamaleava is now the clear-cut top guy at UCLA after Aguilar's departure. The former five-star recruit will be UCLA's most talented passer in a while on paper, though he was inconsistent at times in 2024 and struggled against some of the top competition in the SEC.

As for Aguilar, the former Appalachian State star should still have some suitors at the Power Four level. Notably, and in what would be an incredibly ironic twist, Tennessee still has an unresolved quarterback situation after Iamaleava's surprise departure. There is a chance that Josh Heupel and company would look to him as a possible replacement in Knoxville.

The quarterback situation at UCLA football and at Tennessee will be one of the big storylines to watch throughout this offseason after college football's first NIL holdout. Wherever Aguilar ends up, he will be linked with and compared to Iamaleava all season long.