The Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 10, as the program aims to remain undefeated this season. “Big Noon Kickoff” arrived in Columbus, Ohio, for Saturday's contest. During the popular pregame show, Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy used Tom Brady as an example to call Buckeyes fans “stupid.”

Portnoy, who is a well-known Michigan Wolverines fan, arrived at the set of “Big Noon Kickoff” donning the blue and gold in front of thousands of Ohio State fans. Nearly everybody in attendance was booing the 48-year-old sports personality. But Dave Portnoy saw a Buckeyes fan booing him while wearing a Tom Brady jersey, and he couldn't help but call that person out.

“I gotta emphasize how stupid [Buckeyes fans] are here,” said Portnoy. “There's a guy in an Ohio State hat trumping me in a Tom Brady jersey. Where did Tom Brady go to school, you moron? Absolute moron… That is next-level stupid right there.”

You want to know how dumb Ohio State fans are? This guy in an OSU hat chirping me is wearing a Tom Brady jersey WHERE DID TOM BRADY GO TO SCHOOL YOU MORON pic.twitter.com/JHU5elklxg — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 1, 2025

Ohio State and Michigan have a rivalry that dates back to 1897. The two schools began playing annually in 1918, which has created one of the longest rivalries in sports. Dave Portnoy loves to poke fun at the Buckeyes. Especially right now, as the Wolverines have won four straight matchups against them.

The Ohio State football program, along with the fans, will have a chance to get the last laugh when the team takes on Michigan in Week 14 on Nov. 29. In the meantime, the Buckeyes are focusing on the Week 10 game against the Nittany Lions.