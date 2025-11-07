The Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) head into Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) on Monday Night Football. This could be an early preview of the NFC Championship Game. For Philadelphia, this primetime matchup comes at the perfect time. They enter rested, reloaded, and ready to make a statement. Coming off a Week 9 bye, the Eagles made two blockbuster moves at the trade deadline, acquiring cornerback Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Both should transform an already solid defense into one with true championship potential.

Primetime NFC heavyweight battle

The Eagles need every ounce of that firepower to contain a Packers offense led by Jordan Love. He has guided Green Bay to one of the NFC’s best records despite a stunning Week 9 loss to Carolina.

Green Bay, meanwhile, enters this game with questions surrounding its offensive rhythm. The Packers’ normally efficient offense sputtered against the Panthers. They managed just 13 points while losing key tight end Tucker Kraft to a season-ending knee injury. Without Kraft, head coach Matt LaFleur will likely lean heavily on Josh Jacobs and the ground game to shorten possessions and keep Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley off the field.

Now, the Packers’ defense has been sturdy all year. However it also faces perhaps its toughest challenge yet. Note that the Philadelphia offense has thrived in big moments. The winner of this Week 10 clash will gain a major edge in the race for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Packers and the Eagles in week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.

True X-factor in Week 10

When the Eagles front office decided to go all-in at the trade deadline, it was about building a defense capable of winning in January. The arrival of Alexander and Phillips fundamentally alters what this Philadelphia defense can do.

Alexander brings elite man-coverage ability and experience shutting down the league’s best receivers. Opposing quarterbacks will now think twice before testing the edges. Meanwhile, Phillips injects speed and explosiveness into an already solid front seven. With both players healthy and active, Philadelphia can attack from anywhere on the line.

The addition of Michael Carter II at cornerback also adds a final layer of versatility. Carter is the kind of slot defender who can blitz, tackle, and cover. He gives the Eagles more flexibility against multi-receiver sets. Against the Packers, that versatility will be critical. Expect Philadelphia to mix in aggressive blitzes with disguised zone looks designed to confuse Love and force him into risky throws.

Defense exploits Green Bay’s vulnerabilities

The Packers’ offense has been efficient but not invincible. With Kraft out, Romeo Doubs and perhaps Luke Musgrave will shoulder a heavier load. That said, Kraft's absence removes a crucial safety valve for Love. That’s where Philadelphia’s X-factor comes into play. Expect the Eagles to bring relentless pressure early and often. Note that Love has been sacked 11 times this season and has thrown three interceptions under pressure. If the Eagles can force him to move off his spot, mistakes will follow.

The Eagles also match up well against Green Bay’s biggest strength, which is the running game. Josh Jacobs has been effective at controlling tempo, but Philadelphia’s front seven is built to shut that down. We have the Packers failing to score more than 20 points. With that, Philadelphia’s defense could make Lambeau unusually quiet on Monday night.

Taking pressure off Jalen Hurts

Sure, most attention will focus on Hurts, Brown, and Barkley. However, the truth is that Philadelphia’s defense is the key to unlocking its offense. By creating turnovers and shortening fields, the Eagles can dictate pace rather than chase points. During their two-game win streak before the bye, Philadelphia leaned heavily on complementary football. The defense will generate stops while the offense will capitalize with efficient drives. That formula will be lethal against a Green Bay team that prefers to play from ahead.

A dominant defensive performance would also take pressure off Hurts. He has quietly been battling through a nagging knee issue. A healthy Barkley will also force the Packers to commit defenders to the box and open up deep play-action shots. If the defense delivers on its X-factor potential, the offense won’t need to be spectacular, just opportunistic.

Road ahead

The Eagles and Packers have both been measured against championship expectations all season. That said, Week 10 could define which team truly belongs among the NFC elite. Green Bay’s home-field advantage and cold-weather comfort won’t be enough to overcome Philadelphia’s rested, reloaded defense. The Eagles’ revamped defensive identity will flat out dominate the night. Expect Jaelan Phillips to notch a sack and a forced fumble, Jaire Alexander to lock down Romeo Doubs, and the Eagles to control the game’s tempo from start to finish.

The Eagles will win 27-20.

Philadelphia’s defense will give the Eagles a signature primetime win that cements their place atop the NFC. This isn’t the same Eagles defense that started the season. It's the one built to finish it.