The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet twice a year, and it is one of the more underrated rivalries in the sport. The 49ers got the best of the Rams earlier in the season with a 26-23 win in overtime in Los Angeles. Now, the Niners host with a chance to sweep the Rams for the season.

Rams linebacker Jared Verse is going to make sure that doesn't happen. He looks forward to these matchups and recently let the media know about it with comments about his former college teammate playing for the Niners.

“Jared Verse said he has old Florida State teammates on the 49ers who texted him happy birthday on Tuesday.

His reply: ‘Thank you, now get the f*** out my phone.'

Article Continues Below

Happy Rams-49ers week!”

The Rams might be the favorites to win the NFC right now. Their offense is being led by Matt Stafford, who is playing some of his best ball at the age of 37. The issue is that his star receiver, Puka Nacua, has been banged up, but with him back, the offense is going to stay playing elite football.

Jared Verse is one of the top rising linebackers in the NFL. He is 6th on the team in tackles with 31 (18 solo). He adds four sacks, seven tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. His ability to defend the run and rush the quarterback is why he won Defensive Rookie of the Year one season ago and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.