The USC football team continues to put together an insanely impressive 2026 recruiting class as it just landed a commitment from four-star EDGE Luke Wafle. Wafle had narrowed his list of college options down to three schools as he was considering USC, Ohio State and Penn State. A lot of people were expecting him to go to the Buckeyes. but head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans ended up earning the commitment.

“BREAKING: Elite 2026 EDGE Luke Wafle has Committed to USC, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 250 EDGE chose the Trojans over Ohio State & Penn State. He’s ranked as the No. 14 Recruit in ‘26 (per On3).”

Luke Wafle had a short message to share upon his commitment to the USC football team:

“Fight on! Let’s go get this natty!” He said.

Wafle is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #55 player in the 2026 class, the #6 EDGE and the #1 player in the state of New Jersey. Wafle currently attends Hun School in Princeton, NJ. His brother, defensive lineman Owen Wafle, currently attends Penn State, but USC found a way to sway Luke out to California.

“Force-based defensive end that’s a tackle collector on the edge,” Wafle's scouting report states. “Measured roughly 6-foot-5, 245 pounds spring before senior year and came in with some promising features. Racks up stops when ball carriers near his gaps as he has the strength and power to will his way to wins. Not always the quickest off the snap, but has the awareness to move laterally and beat cutoffs. Heavy hands and a diesel engine tend to produce most of his quarterback pressures as he defeats protection by trying to ram his way through it.”

It might take Wafle a little bit of time to fully develop, but he should end up being an impact player on defense for USC.

“Spent junior season working out of a three-point stance in a modified four-man front where he was frequently asked to play over offensive tackles,” the scouting report continues. “Likely to find most success in a similar alignment on Saturdays as he’s built for box-based football with his toughness and football IQ. Might need some time to find his footing, but projects as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that can do the dirty work.”

The 2026 USC football recruiting class is absolutely loaded. The Trojans have far and away the best class in the country right now as they already have 30 commits. Even if the Trojans don't land another commit in this class, they will likely still finish with a top-five class. Lincoln Riley is doing an outstanding job right now.