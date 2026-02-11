USC football is not going to return to national championship contention until it significantly upgrades its defense, but the wide receiver position has long been a central component of the program's identity. A strong aerial attack boosted Lincoln Riley to four Big 12 championships at Oklahoma and is a major reason why the Trojans won nine games last season for the first time since 2022. Pass-catching prowess is especially important in this head coach's offense.

Riley hopes he just found another future star WR. USC has secured a commitment from three-star 2027 recruit Eli Woodard, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals and On3. The Temecula, California native is choosing to wear the Cardinal and Gold instead of playing for Oregon, Michigan or Missouri.

Woodard is the No. 72-ranked receiver in his class, per 247 Sports, but fans should not set concrete expectations for the future Trojans player. Regardless of its other faults, this team knows how to develop impactful pass-catchers. Perhaps USC just unearthed a hidden gem.

Article Continues Below

Woodard may not come with the acclaim that Amon-Ra St. Brown, Michael Pittman Jr., Drake London, Makai Lemon or Ja'Kobi Lane did, but if he puts in the work, he should have a chance to succeed with the Trojans. Incoming freshman quarterback Jonas Williams may want to get to know the man he could be throwing passes to down the road.

When USC football adds a wide receiver, fans often take notice. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder will prepare for his senior season at Chaparral High and keep an eye on his future school.