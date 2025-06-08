USC football found itself in a loss/win situation Sunday. The Trojans lost a prized target to rival Ohio State. Only to claim a new victory on the college football recruiting trail.

USC started its Sunday learning running back Favour Akih chose the rival Buckeyes. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Trojans were among his final suitors. Miami out of the Atlantic Coast Conference also was in the mix for the four-star out of Delaware, Ohio.

“Thank you Lord. Go Bucks,” Akih told Fawcett after verbally committing to the local powerhouse.

However, USC and head coach Lincoln Riley made up ground nearly two hours later. The Trojans received their newest commitment from Peyton Dyer. The four-star cornerback from Atlanta previously was heading to South Carolina before pivoting to USC.

“Now that I’m a part of the real USC, I’m ready to work and build something special!” Dyer told Fawcett after verbally committing.

USC has delivered a new surge recruiting wise under Riley.

USC adding big CB to counter Ohio State, Big Ten gauntlet

Article Continues Below

Dyer originally decommitted from South Carolina on April 8. He finds his newest collegiate home two months later.

He'll arrive to the Land of Troy as the nation's 24th overall cornerback by 247Sports composite. Coaches Doug Belk and Trovon Reed courted Dyer to come to USC. The 6-foot, 190-pound defender dove into why he chose the Trojans in a conversation with Chris Trevino of 247Sports.

“I just had some good talks with coach Belk and coach Weston [Zernechel] to get a feel of what it's like out there” he said. “Also, my mom is from down there [in Sacramento], so I wanted to take her back.”

He's bound to bounce between the boundary CB and nickel spots. Dyer becomes the second significant recruiting win in a week for USC. Five-star Mark Bowman committed to USC to help close out May. USC also landed Shaun Scott in May — edging out Miami and Michigan for the four-star edge rusher.

USC continues to load up its 2026 class as it enters season two with the Big Ten. The Trojans remain at the top of the national recruiting rankings.