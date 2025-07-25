Jared Verse and Aaron Donald engaged in a competitive but friendly lift session this offseason. The Los Angeles Rams legend Donald humbled the rising star defender Verse there. But Donald dropped one other message to the new superstar of the L.A. defense.

Verse shared what that message was via team reporter Stu Jackson Thursday. And it came from that exhausting workout session with “A.D.”

“It was definitely the mindset that, like, you gotta keep going,” Verse began. “The one thing he kept saying throughout the whole workout… Think of the fourth quarter.”

Verse continued describing what the Super Bowl LVI winner said and instilled in him.

“Like, everyone's good the first and the second, third, but what about the fourth? That's where you make your money, that's where you make your money. He kept saying, he's saying it loud and proud,” Verse said.

The incoming second-year defender added that he realized “there's levels to this.”

Was Aaron Donald ever friendly toward the Rams' Jared Verse?

There's more to the now much discussed workout between the past Rams defensive star and the newest one. Including Verse revealing if Donald was ever cordial toward him — especially after Verse playfully called him out.

“He doesn't say hi or nothing like that,” Verse explained.

He then detailed how everything Donald does workout wise is in circuits. Donald starts with a cardio workout including a bike workout. Then he mixed in lunges and core workouts. Verse described it as “eight sets of workouts.”

Then next came an all arms workout. Which got Verse saying “that's why he's big as hell.”

Verse adds this next humorous moment.

“His wife came in and laughed at me. I told her ‘call the police,'” Verse said.

He even tried to lie by saying his mom came to his house and Verse needed to let her in. All to jam from the tiring workout. But Verse completed the workout.

Verse, meanwhile, ended his Thursday session signing autographs for fans. He's expected to take a big leap in season two. With Terron Armstead predicting a future NFL Defensive Player of the Year win for Verse — which would get him to join Donald in hitting that feat.