The USC football team landed a massive commitment on Friday as five-star tight end Mark Bowman announced that he will play for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. USC is recruiting at an absurd level as they now have 27 commitments already. There is still a lot of time for USC to bring in even more commits, and Bowman is already working hard to make that happen.

“Come join the family,” Mark Bowman said, according to a post from Hayes Fawcett. “We are taking over the city! All of the talent that’s here, we gotta bring it to USC.

Mark Bowman's commitment is a big one for the USC football team. Bowman is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #16 player in the 2026 class, the #1 TE and the #4 TE in the country. Bowman currently attends Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, CA.

“Bowman recently re-classified from the ’27 class in to the class of ’26,” Bowman's scouting report reads. “Has a chance to finish as the highest rated tight end to come out of California in at least the last decade and has been drawing Brock Bowers comparisons since his freshman year. After seeing him in action the last two seasons, the comparison's look valid. At 6-4, 225 pounds, Bowman moves around like a receiver with a ton of twitch and change of direction.”

Bowman is expected to be an immediate impact player for the USC football team, and he will probably go to the NFL as soon as possible.

“Has great hands and shows the ability to make plays down the field,” the scouting report continues. “Can get vertical and runs well after the catch. Already an advanced route runner and a dominant run blocker who shows the ability to take an opposing linebacker or defensive back off the field. Has a rare combination of size, skill, athleticism and toughness and is one of the few players you can study and really struggle to find a discernible weakness in his game. Assuming he stays healthy, it will be a surprise if Bowman isn't an immediate impact player and potential three and out college player.”

The USC football team has had the #1 recruiting class in the country for a while now, and this commitment from Mark Bowman solidifies that. The Trojans haven't been meeting expectations in recent years on the field, but they are recruiting at an elite level right now. USC just needs to put it all together.