USC football took a massive hit when Husan Longstreet entered the portal on Friday. Now a young defender has found his next home via the College Football Transfer Portal. Steve Miller is off to the east coast to play for UConn.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals revealed the move the safety made on Monday. Miller ends one full month of being in the College Football Transfer Portal, as he officially entered on Dec. 4.

He wasn't in action for the Alamo Bowl by virtue of leaving for the portal. USC ended up losing in dramatic fashion which included a crazy TCU touchdown dictating the outcome.

Miller didn't play much at USC including landing on the scout team during August. He came to USC out of Greensboro, Ga., where he starred at Greene County High.

USC transfer portal efforts coming into light

Article Continues Below

Lincoln Riley continues to face the heat in the Los Angeles region.

The TCU loss was one thing. But the veteran head coach hasn't created much waves in the portal either.

USC is witnessing notable departures — including former four-star Alex Payne at offensive tackle. Longstreet, though, goes from prized five-star addition amid a late recruiting push to departing from the Trojans. And the local talent out of nearby Centennial High in Corona came in after USC lost Julian Lewis to Colorado.

Granted, USC reeled in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle. So that aspect can help explain why Riley and the staff have become relatively quiet in the portal arena.

But Riley must find a new defensive coordinator too — with D'Anton Lynn leaving USC for Big Ten rival Penn State during the offseason.