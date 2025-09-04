USC football safety gets real on first career start

USC football safety Christian Pierce got 100% honest on his thoughts after making his first career start on Saturday.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

On Saturday, the USC football program began its season with a bang by defeating Missouri State by a final score of 73-13 in front of their home fans. It was a solid start for Lincoln Riley and company as they began the second year of the post-Caleb Williams era in Southern California.

Saturday's game also marked the first career start for safety Christian Pierce, a third-year junior.

Recently, Pierce spoke on what that distinction meant to him.

“It meant everything,” Pierce said Wednesday, per Connor Morrissette of 247 Sports. “Just being able to go out there and finally get an opportunity to play. It's truly a blessing to play for this program and play with my teammates, the guys I love.”

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn also spoke on what he saw out of Pierce.

“I was super impressed,” said Lynn. “He's a guy that has improved a lot. As far as what he does on the field, he's always improved since I've been here. But mentally, he's grown a lot. He's one of the guys that we really trust on the field.”

Pierce also spoke about the hard work he has put in to separate himself from the group and earn the starting nod.

“We're at this every day for months,” he said. “That may lead to you wanting to have a slower practice or not playing as fast or being as locked in, but great players differentiate themselves by being consistent and attacking everyday with the same attitude.”

“I really worked my way up to have that opportunity,” he added. “It was a big moment for me to go out and play and I'm grateful for it.”

USC football will next take the field on Saturday for a home game against Georgia Southern, before they play their first road game of the season the following week vs Purdue.

