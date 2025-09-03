Feel-good stories are what make sports special. This past Saturday, USC took down Missouri State by the score of 73-13. However, for one player, the score did not matter. Just being on the field again is all he cares about. USC head coach Lincoln Riley even labeled it as a “Miracle.”

“Lincoln Riley said yesterday that tight end Carson Tabaracci overcoming his injuries to return to action and catch a touchdown pass against Missouri State was a “miracle” and a “one in a million” chance. Tabaracci had been told he wasn't going to be able to play football again.”

With just under five minutes left to play, Carson Tabaracci caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Husan Longstreet.

That was the only catch he would have, but it gave him his first-career touchdown reception. There is no better feeling in the world. Tabaracci caught one of three touchdown passes, and it gave him a moment he will remember for the rest of his career.

Article Continues Below

According to the USC depth chart, Tabaracci (now wearing No. 24) is third on the depth chart. With how Lincoln Riley runs his offense, they hardly use a jumbo package or 23 personnel. Usually, you see an air raid offense with RPOs and a quick passing attack. Tabaracci won't be involved in a majority of the game plan moving forward unless you see a lopsided score. For Tabaracci, he does not care. He has battled back from serious injuries and just wants to be on the field. He even switched positions in 2023.

Tabaracci moved from linebacker to tight end after he needed back surgery and missed all of 2022. He then missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing neck surgery. After the neck surgery, his doctor told him he would never play again.

Tabaracci did not listen and did not care about the odds. He found a way to fight his way back onto the field, and that is a mentality not every athlete has.

USC will face GA Southern this weekend.