One of the most dominating, if not the most dominant, performances of Week 1 in the college football slate was USC's 73-13 win over newly promoted Missouri State.

Missouri State began the game with the ball and drove down the field for what ended up giving them a 3-0 lead after a field goal. Then, USC scored four straight touchdowns before the Bears could get their first and only touchdowns. After that, the Trojans scored six more touchdowns and one field goal. The offense was on fire, and quarterback Jordan Maiava and his teammates racked up just under 600 yards of total offense.

After starting the season unranked, it is shocking to see the Trojans not being ranked in the Top 25 after the performance they just had. Furthermore, USC has GA Southern and Purdue next on the schedule. The Trojans could be 4-0 before their first test at No. 11 Illinois in Week 5.

USC fans are not happy that Lincoln Riley's team is not ranked in the first AP Poll of the season.

USA Today's coaches poll released. They continue to sleep on USC 💤 They'll find out soon enough ✌️ Keep winning 😤

Lmao keep sleeping

USC sits at 29 in the latest AP poll. I guess we'll have to keep our starters in for 4 quarters to really turn the needle 😤 ✌️

USC could not have played any better than they did on Saturday. The season is still early, but the schedule will be tough for the Trojans. Three of their four ranked matchups will be on the road at Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon. USC will host their matchup against Michigan.

The Trojans will stay home and take on GA Southern at 4:30 on FS1. Because they were snubbed from the rankings, I expect USC to put up at least 50+ points once again in what will be another blowout win against a poor Sun Belt squad. USC is currently -28.5 on ESPN Bet.