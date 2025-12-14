As the Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention after losing disappointingly to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, 24-0, there could be speculation on the future of this era for the team. With Burrow not expected to leave the Bengals and football after interesting comments regarding having fun playing, he expresses confidence in the organization.

Speaking to the media after the loss to Baltimore on Sunday, Burrow would be asked if he has confidence in the front office and coaching staff to turn the team around in the future, according to Caleb Noe.

“A lot of confidence,” Burrow said after throwing for 225 yards and two interceptions, completing 25 of 39 pass attempts.

🎥 Joe Burrow was asked about the Bengals' organizational structure, following today's loss— Q: Do you still have confidence in the front office & coaching staff?

Burrow: "A lot of confidence." Q: Why?

Burrow: "I know how hard people work at it. We've got the right people.… pic.twitter.com/jrTuRBaPO9 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) December 14, 2025

Consequently, in a follow-up question, Burrow would reinforce his opinions, saying that he believes that Cincinnati has the “right people” to get it done. He would even say, though, that it “starts with players playing better,” especially himself after a frustrating outing.

Article Continues Below

“I know how hard people work at it. We've got the right people. It starts with players playing better, and today was me,” Burrow said.

Subsequently, in a similar question, one media member asked, “Do you think the Bengals, as an organization, have enough people and the right people in place?” leading to Burrow restating that it's a collective effort, and it starts with himself being better.

“This is a team effort. At the end of the day, players have got to play better on the field. Today was me. I've got to be better,” Burrow said.

The 29-year-old would then be asked what he could have done better in the loss to the Ravens, giving a blunt response in saying “everything.” Cincinnati has lost six of its last seven games, looking to bounce back next Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.