The New Orleans Saints are facing the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and while they are already out of contention for a ticket to the NFL playoffs, head coach Kellen Moore's team would love to have a decent finish to their 2025 season.

However, they have lost one of their key players on offense to injury, with running back Devin Neal exiting the game with a lower-body injury.

“Saints RB Devin Neal is questionable to return today due to a hamstring injury,” wrote Adam Schefter of ESPN via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

In a later update by the Saints, they announced that Neal is done for the rest of the evening.

Before he left the contest, Saints was able to find the end zone for a Saints rushing touchdown in the second period. At the time of his exit, the former Kansas Jayhawks star running back had 28 rushing yards on seven carries, including his score — his second in his rookie season.

Neal's injury takes away some of the excitement from his budding potential in the backfield. In Week 14's 24-20 win over Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, Neal had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries while also recording 14 receiving yards on a lone target.

With star running back Alvin Kamara also out with knee and ankle issues and Neal sidelined, the Saints' ground attack will be shared by the likes of Audric Estime, Evan Hull and Taysom Hill as well as quarterback Tylre Shough.