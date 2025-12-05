With quarterback Joe Burrow back under center, the Cincinnati Bengals knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. However, getting a winning streak going will be difficult without the Bengals' best defensive player on the field.

Cincinnati has ruled out pass rusher Trey Hendrickson for Week 14's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The defensive end has missed the last three games with a hip injury.

With the Bengals not placing him on injured reserve, it would seem as if they'd expect Hendrickson back sooner rather than later. However, his absence will be heavily missed every game he doesn't play in. That'll especially be true in Week 14 against the Bills.

Cincinnati is entering the matchup ranked dead last in total defense, allowing 410 yards per game. In turn, Buffalo ranks second in offense, averaging 381 YPG. The mismatch will only be exacerbated by the absence of Hendrickson.

In the seven games he has appeared in this season, the pass rusher has put up 16 tackles, eight quarterback hits and four sacks. He entered the campaign coming off of back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons. While the Bengals defense has major flaws, Hendrickson offers a substantial bright spot.

Of course, the defensive end has to be on the field to create chaos in the opponent's backfield. The Bengals will continue to monitor Hendrickson's injury before deciding when it's time for him to return to the field. The only thing harder for Cincinnati than patience during his injury setback, will be signing Hendrickson to a long-term extension during the offseason.