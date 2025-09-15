The 2025 Virginia Tech football team has been nothing short of a disaster. The Hokies fell to 0-3 this past Saturday after losing 45-26 to Old Dominion at home, and the next day they fired head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies looked lifeless through three games, and now, due to the firing, every player on the roster has a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal and go elsewhere.

After the firing, Cornerback Dante Lovett was one of the first big names to enter the transfer portal. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports first reported the news. He also said that Lovett will likely redshirt because the season is still early and below the four-game redshirt threshold. Lovett enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Nakos tweeted: “Virginia Tech cornerback Dante Lovett plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @BNM_777k tells @On3sports. The 6-foot, 200-pound CB has 36 career tackles, 1 INT, and a forced fumble. Will redshirt and have 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

Lovett appeared in all 13 games for Virginia Tech last year and started two of those games. The 6-foot, 200-pound CB has 36 career tackles, 1 INT, and a forced fumble.

The former three-star recruit out of Maryland will have teams lining up to grab him out of the portal thanks to his size in the secondary: 6 feet and 200 pounds.

The decision to transfer is also significant for Lovett because he is the first to be transferred, which will surely cause a tidal wave of transfers.

“We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable, and a change in leadership is necessary,” Virginia Tech president Tim Sands wrote in a statement Sunday. “Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to support our team and student-athletes entirely for the remaining games as we strive to improve our football program's trajectory this season significantly.

“… Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational, and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move.”

Time will tell what happens to the roster, but the Hokies are left looking for answers after the firing. All sorts of names have been brought up for the job, including former quarterback Michael Vick, who could be a big wildcard.