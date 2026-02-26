The Dallas Cowboys have remaining personnel moves to address in season two under Brian Schottenheimer. He's already landed a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker. But an even larger topic at the NFL Combine? George Pickens and his contract situation.

Schottenheimer fielded questions about his wide receiver in Indianapolis. But he shared a three-word answer about Pickens and inking him to a long-term deal — shared via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked about having George Pickens for the long term: “I hope so.” pic.twitter.com/YmFTipVBhr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 26, 2026

But the head coach also added how his relationship really is with the veteran wide receiver.

Brian Schottenheimer on George Pickens' Cowboys fit

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys pulled off the blockbuster trade with the Steelers back in March. Pickens went on to deliver career-high numbers — including producing his first 90-catch season. Pickens also shattered personal marks in yards (1,429) and touchdowns (nine).

But do Schottenheimer and Pickens have strong dialogue about his pending Cowboys future? Schottenheimer reminded the media that he was part of something similar.

“GP loves football, and my relationship with GP doesn’t change, just like it didn’t change with CeeDee [Lamb] and Dak [Prescott] and guys who were going through certain things,” Schottenheimer said to reporters. “It’s all part of the process, it’s the business side of it. I was talking to CeeDee last night. So, it doesn’t change.”

Lamb and Prescott indeed had lengthy processes with their contract extension talks. The wideout even missed part of training camp amid his Cowboys deal that got finalized in Aug. 2024.

Pickens will be worth lots of money to keep on the Cowboys' end. Schottenheimer is hopeful Dallas and Jones can prevent the WR from drifting. Especially in the aftermath of watching Micah Parsons and his relationship with the Cowboys deteriorate.