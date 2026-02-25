After four years of dominating college football, Texas Tech edge-rusher David Bailey is ready to prove his worth at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

The Stanford transfer is already a projected first-round pick, but he will still perform in front of scouts at the annual combine. Bailey intends to perform every drill except the 20-yard short shuttle, ESPN's Jordan Reid reported.

Bailey also told reporters that he doubts he will perform the three-cone drill and is undecided on the bench press. However, he noted that scouts should expect him to “do everything.”

“I should be doing everything.” Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey will participate in most drills at the NFL Combine. pic.twitter.com/SCxVBS5hMN — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) February 25, 2026

Although it will be difficult for Bailey's stock to increase any further, he is inarguably the most athletic defensive end in the class. Bailey's speed, burst and raw strength have had him on scouts' radars for years.

Bailey is the No. 1-rated edge defender of the class by ESPN and No. 2 by Pro Football Focus. He is essentially on even ground with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. as the best edge-rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bailey declared for the draft after notching a career-high 14.5 sacks in his lone season with the Red Raiders. He ended his college football career with 163 tackles and 29.5 sacks at Stanford and Texas Tech. Bailey recorded at least 0.5 sacks in all but two games as a senior in 2025.

Bailey was one of the few Texas Tech players to perform well in the team's College Football Playoff loss to Oregon. He recorded a season-high nine tackles, one sack and two batted passes in the season-ending shutout loss.