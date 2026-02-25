The Colorado Buffaloes football team is hoping to seriously turn the page for the 2026 season. The team is losing defensive coordinator Robert Livingston to the Denver Broncos, where he will become their new defensive passing game coordinator.

“Broncos are hiring Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston as their defensive pass game coordinator, per source. This move now reunites Livingston with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, whom he previously worked with on the Bengals’ staff.”

As a result of Livingston leaving, Deion Sanders has made his decision for his new defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel, the Buffs are promoting Chris Marve to DC.

“Colorado will promote Chris Marve to defensive coordinator, source confirms to ESPN. He was the Buffs linebackers coach and is the former DC at Virginia Tech.”

Marve played linebacker for Vanderbilt from 2007 to 2011. He was a three-time second-team All-SEC player and a 2008 freshman All-American. Marve certainly knows how to make a statement on that side of the ball. Despite playing well as a linebacker, he never went pro. Instead, he became a coach a few years later. Marve has coached at Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and now Colorado. Marve was hired to be the linebackers coach.

Colorado must take a step forward in 2026, or the talk is going to get very loud on Sanders and his staff. The team has not performed at the level they should, but with Sanders now in Year 4, maybe now is the time they start to pick up their stride.