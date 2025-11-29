The Washington football team has a big game against rival Oregon on Saturday. The Huskies enter the game with some good news, as a few players are back from injury.

“Sources: Washington star receiver Denzel Boston (ankle) and tailback Jonah Coleman (knee) are expected to start against Oregon today, as they’ve been dealing with nagging injuries that kept them limited. Cornerback Tacario Davis is questionable, with his status uncertain,” ESPN's Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Boston is the standout in the Huskies passing game. The star receiver has 730 receiving yards this season, to go with 52 receptions and eight touchdowns.

Washington is 8-3 this season. The Huskies have a chance to spoil the Ducks' chances of competing in the Big Ten championship game. Oregon needs help, but the Ducks can still play for the league title if they defeat Washington on Saturday.

Washington football hopes to win a big rivalry game Saturday

The Huskies have had a solid season, under head coach Jeff Fisch. Washington has a 5-3 conference record in the Big Ten. The Huskies have also won back-to-back games, over Purdue and UCLA.

Washington football has yet to beat a ranked team this season. The Huskies lost to Ohio State and Michigan, the two toughest teams on their schedule. The Huskies also dropped a disappointing contest to Wisconsin.

The Huskies would love to spoil the end of the season for Oregon. Oregon football looks headed to the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive campaign. Oregon has 10 wins this year.

“Beating Oregon does a lot for me,” Washington head coach Fisch said, per the Associated Press. “Knocking them out is just another part of it. But, we want to do everything we possibly can to get a win on Saturday.”

Fisch is in his second season at the helm. He replaced Kalen DeBoer, who led the Huskies to the CFP in 2023. DeBoer then took the head coaching job at Alabama.

Washington's head coach is ready for an outstanding rivalry game on Saturday.

“I’m sure that our crowd will be fired up,” Fisch said. “The energy will be elite. The passion our players will play with should be great.”

Washington plays Oregon at 3:30 ET on Saturday.