The Washington football team is coming off a 24-26 loss to Ohio State, forcing it to attempt a rebound on the road in Week 6 against Maryland. However, the Huskies will be forced to attempt to do so with a short-handed team.

Washington will be without three key starters in Week 6, as star cornerback Tacario Davis, left tackle Carver Willis and defensive end Zach Durfee will all sit out, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported. Davis will miss his third consecutive game, while Willis and Durfee will both be sidelined after exiting early against Ohio State.

Each loss is devastating for the Huskies, particularly in this matchup with a pass-heavy Maryland team. Davis is Washington's clear top cornerback, but his absence forces head coach Jedd Fisch to turn to a committee comprised of junior Leroy Bryant and a pair of redshirt freshmen, Rahshawn Clark and Elias Johnson.

Durfee's absence will likely lead to Jacob Lane and Isaiah Ward starting at the edges. Lane and Ward are the team's two leading pass-rushers on the year, combining for 4.0 sacks through four games. Arizona transfer Russell Davis and Sacramento State transfer Jacob Lynch figure to also rotate in.

Willis, a sixth-year veteran who joined Washington after five years at Kansas State, will be the hardest injury to replace. Fisch could turn to former junior college All-American Maximus McCree, with sophomore Soane Faasolo and redshirt freshman Justin Hylkema also potential options.

Washington looks to bounce back against Maryland

Regardless of who steps onto the field, Washington needs a win to keep its Big Ten title hopes alive. The Huskies entered Week 5 on the cusp of the top 25 rankings, but failed to come close to upsetting No. 1-ranked Ohio State on their home field.

After one home game, Washington returns to the road, traveling back to the East Coast. They face a surprisingly potent Maryland team that enters Week 6 with a 4-0 record and is coming off an upset win over Wisconsin.

The game will functionally be Washington's first true road game of the year. The Huskies played at Washington State in Week 4, but that 13-mile journey pales in comparison to the 2,748 miles they need to travel to College Park.

Washington was 0-5 in road games in 2024, its first season in the Big Ten, including a 0-4 record when traveling into the Eastern Time Zone. Regardless, the Huskies enter Week 6 as 5.5-point favorites.