Two weeks into the 2025 college football season, Oregon is proving it belongs in any conversation about the sport’s elite. The Ducks have been nothing short of dominant. They have rolled through their opponents with ruthless efficiency. Yet, despite their overwhelming start, the latest AP Poll still slots them at No. 4. As of this writing, the Ducks are behind Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU. It raises a fair question: is Oregon being underrated by voters clinging too tightly to preseason narratives?

Oregon’s season so far

It’s still early in the season, but look at what Oregon has already done. The Ducks opened with a 59-3 rout of Montana State, a team that played in last year’s FCS national championship game. They then followed it with a jaw-dropping 69-3 victory over Oklahoma State, a fellow Power Four program. That level of dominance, across two very different opponents, is as emphatic a start as any team in the nation.

Given that, there’s a strong case Oregon deserves to be ranked higher. The Ducks beat Penn State last season, yet trail them in this poll. Sure, Penn State returns a veteran quarterback. However, Oregon’s Dante Moore has the tools to be every bit as good, if not better, than Dillon Gabriel was a year ago. Add in the fact that Oregon’s only loss in 2024 came against eventual national champion Ohio State, and the question becomes obvious: how much more respect does Oregon need to earn?

Two games, two routs

Oregon’s 2-0 start has been nothing short of spectacular. The Ducks opened with a dismantling of Montana State, then followed it up with a demolition of Oklahoma State. Those results aren’t just wins. They are statements. Outscoring opponents 128-6 in back-to-back games is the kind of dominance usually reserved for programs like Alabama or Georgia at their peak.

Moore has quickly settled into the role of QB1. He has displayed poise beyond his years and an ability to stretch the field. With Malik Benson emerging as a go-to wideout and running back Noah Whittington slicing through defenses with explosive speed, Oregon’s offense looks balanced and unstoppable. On the other side of the ball, the Ducks’ defensive unit stifled Oklahoma State. They held the Cowboys to just three points. That's a rare feat against any Power Four opponent.

A program on the rise: Momentum from 2024 to 2025

What Oregon is doing in 2025 didn’t come out of nowhere. The Ducks rode a 13-1 record in 2024. They won the Big Ten Championship and proving they could sustain success against top-tier competition. Their only blemish came against eventual national champion Ohio State. That was a loss that looks more like a badge of honor than a weakness.

Head coach Dan Lanning deserves credit for engineering Oregon’s rise. In just a few seasons, he has turned Eugene into one of the sport’s most attractive destinations. He has leveraged elite recruiting classes, savvy transfer portal additions, and a culture rooted in toughness. Even after losing stars to the NFL, Oregon has reloaded with Moore, Benson, Whittington, and Bryce Boettcher anchoring a new wave of leadership. That pipeline has allowed the Ducks to not only maintain their edge but sharpen it.

Advanced metrics and expert projections back Oregon

It isn’t just the eye test that shows Oregon’s strength. Advanced analytics validate the Ducks’ case for a higher ranking. ESPN’s College Football Power Index (FPI) places Oregon at the very top in the country in offensive efficiency. Meanwhile, defensive metrics show marked improvement from last season. Many projection systems also give the Ducks a strong probability of running the table and returning to the playoff picture.

Unlike some teams ranked ahead of them, Oregon hasn’t just survived early-season challenges. They have crushed them. That kind of decisive play often gets overlooked in favor of brand recognition. However, voters ignoring these metrics are missing the larger picture. Oregon just looks like the complete package.

Why No. 4 still undervalues the Ducks

The latest AP Poll ranks Oregon just behind Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU. Let us compare achievements, though. Georgia, now at No. 6, barely scraped by FCS opponent Austin Peay. Meanwhile, Penn State hasn’t been nearly as convincing despite their ranking. Oregon, by contrast, has a 66-point victory over a Power Four opponent on its schedule already. That level of dominance is hard to ignore.

Poll points suggest Oregon is essentially tied with Miami and Georgia for positioning just outside the top three. However, the Ducks have arguably earned more. Their explosive offense, suffocating defense, and ability to dismantle opponents should push them into the top three conversation alongside Ohio State and Penn State (arguably ahead of the Nittanly Lions, to be honest).

The case for more respect

Recall that the Ducks lost only once last season and already look even stronger in 2025. The Ducks’ offensive efficiency has paired seamlessly with a defense led by Boettcher that is playing with ferocity. This is a team that knows exactly who it is.

And yet, the Ducks are still somewhat penalized by the polls, overshadowed by historical prestige programs that voters default to. That needs to change. Lanning has built Oregon into a machine. The early results of 2025 show a squad capable of challenging for the national title. Simply put, Oregon has earned more respect, and the rankings should reflect it.

Final thoughts

Through two weeks, Oregon has done everything possible to prove it belongs at the top of the college football conversation. With a roster loaded with playmakers and results that scream dominance, the Ducks look like a contender that deserves more than just the No. 4 spot in the AP Poll. If the voters don’t catch up now, the Ducks will make them by the time conference play heats up.