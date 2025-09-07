The Oregon football team followed up a 59-13 Week 1 win over Montana State with an even bigger victory on Saturday. This time though, their opponent wasn't from the Big Sky conference. This Saturday, the Oregon football program would host the Big 12's Oklahoma State Cowboys, a fellow Power Four opponent. This did not stop the Ducks from thumping the Cowboys 69-3, improving to 2-0 on the season. According to OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter), Oregon's 66-point winning margin was the largest since Ohio State's 72-0 over Pittsburgh back in 1996.

"That's the largest win by a team against a non-conference opponent from a power conference since Ohio State beat Pittsburgh, 72-0, on September 21, 1996."

The beatdown was largely perpetrated by the Oregon offense, led by starting quarterback Dante Moore. The former UCLA Bruin has now taken over the reins of offensive coordinator Will Stein's attack after sitting behind Dillon Gabriel last season. With Gabriel now plying his trade with the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, Moore will look to take the Oregon football program even deeper that his predecessor did in 2024. Can the Ducks not only continue their scorching 2-0 start, but surpass the lofty goals set by last year's team?

Oregon football to shift focus to Week 3 matchup vs. Northwestern

Next Saturday, the Oregon football team will shift their focus to Northwestern. The Ducks will visit Evanston to open their Big Ten title defense. After their performance on Saturday against Oklahoma State, it's fair to speculate if the Oregon football attack will continue their high-flying pace in the Midwest?

Although it's unlikely they defeat Northwestern by 66 points, it's not out of the realm of possibility. It's more likely that the Oregon football team would put up 69 points again, although they will be playing on the road. If the Ducks win in Evanston, then beat Oregon State back in Eugene, a huge Week 5 matchup would await them. Second ranked Penn State will host the Oregon football program in a potential matchup of undefeated, Top 10 teams. Would Moore, Stein and the rest of this explosive attack be able to have their way with the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley? That's one matchup that the college football world wouldn't leave their seats for.