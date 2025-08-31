Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning is all about building for the future and creating opportunities. The Ducks rolled the Montana State Bobcats 59-13 in Eugene, showing off plenty of offensive firepower and, interestingly, a two-kicker strategy that got fans talking. Lanning is known for a player-first, growth-minded approach that prioritizes experience and competition, an ethos that drives every decision on the sideline.

After the blowout win, Lanning broke down his unusual move: using both Gage Motes and Atticus Sappington on special teams. Why play two instead of sticking with one? “That opportunity. Experience is invaluable. Both guys have done a really good job. It’s been competitive. Gage is a guy who I think can be a big-time weapon for us in the future, and he needed to get some of those reps. That was that opportunity to create that experience,” Lanning said, not mincing words about why reps matter (h/t Erik Skopil of 247 Sports).

For a program that reloads talent every season, Lanning is sending a message: nobody’s job is locked down because of last year’s stats. If you want to kick in Autzen, you earn it under the lights, not just in practice. Sappington knocked in a short field goal after a blocked punt set up Oregon inside the ten, while Motes handled kickoff duties, both gaining valuable on-field experience in a real game, instead of twiddling thumbs on the bench.

Dan Lanning isn’t just managing this week; he’s always looking at the next. Giving Motes live reps against a strong FCS team like Montana State sets the table for rotations if injuries hit or pressure moments arise later this fall. “That opportunity” Lanning talked about after the win, becomes a theme, not just for kickers, but for the entire Oregon football team with postseason goals. Every personnel choice is about staying ready for bigger stages.

Oregon football sets the tone

With a dominant ground game, three backs scoring, and first-year quarterback Dante Moore tossing three TDs, Oregon made enough noise elsewhere to experiment with specialists. For fans, it’s another sign that Lanning isn’t afraid to mix it up, and he’s got confidence in his depth. Whether you love kicker drama or just want scoreboard updates, Lanning’s philosophy is clear. Oregon’s staff wants battle-tested players, not just practice heroes. And after smashing Montana State, it looks like the Ducks are a step closer to having that across the board.