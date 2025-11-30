For nine weeks, Matthew Stafford avoided throwing a single interception, allowing him to break the NFL record for most consecutive touchdown passes. The veteran now has two interceptions in the first half of the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 affair with the Carolina Panthers.

Stafford started his day off on a high note by tossing a short score to Davante Adams, breaking Tom Brady's record with his 28th consecutive touchdown pass without an interception. That streak immediately came to an end on the Rams' second possession of the game, which resulted in an interception by Panthers safety Nick Scott in the end zone.

THE PANTHERS PICK OFF MATT STAFFORD! That is Stafford’s first INT in 10 weeks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rcbwZxZMWd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Before that turnover, Stafford's last interception came in the Rams' Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 21. He averaged 3.1 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the eight games in between.

Stafford's turnover woes would unfortunately carry over to the Rams' third possession of the game. While his first interception was primarily not his fault, he committed a more egregious turnover just minutes later.

Stafford's second interception went to cornerback Mike Jackson, who stepped right in front of Puka Nacua for an easy pick. Jackson returned his interception 48 yards for a touchdown to put the Panthers up 14-7.

Mike Jackson intercepts Matthew Stafford for a Pick-6! LARvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/J2yeGsyNZK — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2025

After 28 consecutive touchdowns, Stafford started an unfortunate new streak with back-to-back turnovers. He would get back on track shortly after with his second touchdown of the game, another short throw to Adams in the end zone.

Despite the shaky first half, Stafford has still thrown an interception in just three of Los Angeles' first 12 games of the 2025 season. The 37-year-old has surprised everyone with one of the most efficient seasons of his career after an offseason marred by trade rumors and injuries.