The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to string together a little win streak as they face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Joel Embiid has missed the last nine games for the 76ers as he continues to recover from a knee injury, however, it’s possible he might return to the lineup soon.

Joel Embiid was officially upgraded to questionable on the 76ers’ injury report for their game against the Hawks, as per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com. While the new status update doesn’t necessarily mean Embiid will play, it is trending in a positive direction that he wasn’t ruled completely out. A final status update likely won’t come until closer to game time.

Embiid has been dealing with the knee issue going back to the last two seasons. He originally suffered the injury during the 2023-24 season which limited his availability during the year and into the playoffs. Last season, he was shut down in late February due to said knee injury. He underwent surgery last April, and the 76ers have been managing his availability this season.

So far, Embiid has appeared in six games at a little over 23 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 32.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 82.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, Embiid has dealt with multiple injury issues during his NBA career. His league debut was delayed for two seasons due to a foot injury. He’s only played in more than 65 games twice (2021-22, 2022-23) in his 10-year career so far.