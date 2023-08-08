The landscape of the NCAA is dramatically changing quickly because of conference realignment. Amid the Big Ten and Big 12 practically crippling the Pac-12 with their own conference expansion, NCAA President Charlie Baker indicated that he's troubled by recent events.

The additions of Oregon and Washington are set to give the Big Ten 18 teams. With Arizona, Arizona State and Utah headed to the Big 12, the Pac-12 is down to four teams. Charlie Baker issued a statement to multiple media outlets, expressing his worries over the move.

“I share concerns about the impact that the recent spate of conference realignment activities will have on student-athletes’ well-being,” Baker said in a statement, via On3. “The recent conference moves highlight what I found during my review of the issues facing the NCAA – the growing gap between well-resourced Division I schools and the rest of the division is highly disruptive for all of D-I and college sports overall. I believe D-I university and college presidents, commissioners and the NCAA should work together to explore ways to address the impact this growing gap is having on student-athlete well-being and the competitive equity issues across the division.”

Even if Baker is concerned, it doesn't appear as if he's slowing down any future expansion. The ACC could be the next conference that poaches teams from the Pac-12. The conference is reportedly exploring the idea of trying to recruit Stanford and California.

Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC in 2024. UCLA and USC are on their way to the Big Ten next year.