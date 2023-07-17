No empire was born under limited ambition. And make no mistake, SEC football is a full-blown empire ruling the NCAA with an iron fist. Commissioner Greg Sankey has comfortably sat in the throne since 1996, overseeing immense financial growth and on-field success during his storied tenure. And he remains as ambitious as ever.

With Oklahoma and Texas already joining the league in 2024, Sankey expressed his desire for more expansion at SEC Media Days Monday. And he has a magic number in mind.

“We are a super conference. I'm focused on growth to 16,” he said, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network. “It's not been a topic for the Southeastern Conference. Do I think it's done? People say I get to decide that. We know who we are. We're comfortable who we are.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although Sankey kept it relatively diplomatic, a 16-team league appears to be the long-term goal. The possible addition of two more teams will have fans immediately jumping to the ACC. Clemson and Florida State have been speculated as future members, which would turn a “super conference” into an absolute bloodbath. The money and unmatched competition has its appeal, but what ramifications would there be if such a move was finalized?

Sec football would threaten to gorge itself and greatly diminish the prestige of every other conference. The sport would lose the “special factor” for many fans. Greg Sankey may just continue conquering the college football landscape until there is nothing left for him to do but weep. We are truly marching into uncharted territory.