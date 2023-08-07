The ACC reportedly has two calls to vet and have exploratory discussions regarding potentially adding Cal and Stanford to the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

One call is with the ACC athletic directors, while the other is for the league's presidents and chancellors, according to Thamel. It is a fluid situation for the remaining Pac-12 schools who do not have a home, but this is one of the options being discussed.

Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State are the four who have been left in the dust after the rest of the Pac-12 has declared its intention to leave the conference. It started in 2022 with USC and UCLA declaring their intent to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. More recently, Oregon and Washington declared their intent to join USC and UCLA in the Big Ten. That was not before Colorado declared its intent to join the Big 12. Shortly after Oregon and Washington declared their intent to join the Big Ten, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced that they will be following Colorado to the Big 12.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It will be intriguing to see if Cal and Stanford would take an offer to join the ACC. The travel would be tough, especially for the smaller sports. Oregon State and Washington State might be in tough spots when it comes to finding a new home, as the ACC does not seem interested in them.

The ACC is in a volatile situation, as Florida State has outwardly expressed frustration with the status of its television contract. Clemson is said to be aligned with Florida State as well.

A lot of movement has taken place over the last couple of weeks, and there is still some uncertainty for some schools.