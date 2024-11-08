USC school president Carol Folt is retiring in 2025, per ESPN. The Trojans president oversaw the school's transition from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference in athletics.

“I am excited to embrace the freedom that comes with the next big leap,” Folt said in a statement released to X, formerly Twitter.

It wasn't known at time of writing what the president was referring to in that statement. Her tenure at USC will end on July 1, 2025, at the close of the academic year. Folt has been the president of USC since 2019.

USC football and basketball are undergoing a major change in college athletics

Folt's departure comes as schools around the country are trying to grapple with how to fund college athletics. The NCAA agreed to a settlement in a court case with former players over name, image and likeness benefits. Schools may have to pay millions to settle with the former athletes. The next USC president will likely have to come up with a plan to deal with that issue.

That court case comes as current athletes also are allowed to enter into NIL deals. The NCAA is trying to come up with new ideas that will provide some guard rails on how students can be compensated, and what for. The situation seems to be ongoing, and nothing seems certain as 2024 nears an end.

Folt made the hires of both the current USC football and men's basketball coaches. Lincoln Riley is coaching the USC football team, and he's struggled some in the position. The basketball team is now under the guidance of Eric Musselman, who came from Arkansas. He's starting his first season.

USC football is not having a great year in its first Big Ten season. The Trojans are just 4-5 overall, and 2-5 in the conference. USC is not used to that type of mediocrity, and Trojans fans are anxious for some better times in the years ahead.

USC football next plays Nebraska on November 16.