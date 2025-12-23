As the Indiana Hoosiers prepare for a massive College Football Playoff matchup on New Year’s Day vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Curt Cignetti is drawing on a familiar blueprint. He has made it clear that his time in Tuscaloosa coaching under Nick Saban still heavily influences his philosophy, adding a layer of personal history to this high-stakes postseason game.

Now in his second season, the 64-year-old has helped transform Indiana into the nation’s No. 1 team—not by luck, but by instilling the organization, accountability, and disciplined roster management defined by the Saban era. According to Cignetti, those habits are what turned the undefeated Hoosiers into national contenders and remain essential to his daily operation.

In an interview captured by ABC57 News's Olivia Ray and later posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Hoosiers’ head coach openly reflected on how frequently his experience with the Crimson Tide continues to guide his decision-making as Indiana prepares for its postseason debut on a bye week, secured by the team’s top national ranking.

“I probably think about it every single day, to be quite honest with you. So, there's probably not a day that goes by where I don't draw from those experiences,” Cignetti said.

He also went on to detail how time working under Saban shaped his leadership style and long term vision for Indiana football. He emphasized that the standards set during those years continue to influence how he builds and sustains success at the highest level.

“It was a real important part of my journey. Learned a lot from Coach Saban in terms of organization, standards, stocking, complacency. I wouldn't be where I am today without my time there.”

As Indiana looks ahead to its College Football Playoff showdown, Cignetti’s familiarity with Alabama adds another layer to the matchup. It is a background that has helped build a disciplined, resilient program capable of handling pressure on the sport’s biggest stage, fueling one of college football’s most impressive rises.